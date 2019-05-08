Featured
Canada-wide warrant out for man accused in prom party shooting
Undated photo released of Jahdea Paterson, 19, of Toronto (York Regional Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 3:19PM EDT
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man accused of first-degree murder.
York Regional Police say the alleged murder happened during a house party in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Friday.
They say Rizwaan Aboobaker Wadee of Vaughan, an 18-year-old high school student, was shot and killed inside the home, which had been rented out for the party.
A warrant is out for the arrest of 18-year-old Jahdea Paterson.
Officers say they believe he is armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him should call police.
Investigators are also asking anyone with information to contact them.