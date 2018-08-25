

CTV Barrie





A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for a suspect wanted after an alleged abduction in Richmond Hill was caught on surveillance camera.

The incident happened outside a home near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at 2:50 a.m. on August 23.

York Regional Police say a young woman, who has since been found safe, rang a doorbell at the home.

No one answered, but video surveillance shows a male suspect armed with what appears to be a handgun exiting a vehicle parked nearby.

The two appeared to have an altercation on the porch, before the suspect dragged the woman into the vehicle by her hair, before driving off.

The male can also be heard threatening to kill the woman.

Police say tips from the public helped them identify both the suspect and the 28-year-old victim. She has since been located in good health.

Investigators say they have also since found the suspect’s vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4.

Jonathan McLennan, 27, of Toronto is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for charges which include kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and pointing a firearm.

Police are urging McLennan to get a lawyer and turn himself in.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, and police say anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and not approach him.