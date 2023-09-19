Barrie

    • Canada-wide warrant issued for prisoner busted for trafficking

    A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad for a missing prisoner.

    Aaron Marshall is described as a male Caucasian, 34 years of age, five-foot-six inches (167 cm), 266 lbs (121 kgs) with black hair and hazel eyes. He usually has facial hair.

    He is serving a five-year and 15-day sentence for unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a schedule I substance x2 and possession of a schedule substance for trafficking x3.

    The offender is known to frequent the cities of Hamilton, Hanover, Kincardine, Owen Sound and Walkerton.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

