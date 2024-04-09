BARRIE
Barrie

    • Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County

    Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is searching for Edward Harrod. Apr., 9, 2024.(Source: R.O.P.E.) Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is searching for Edward Harrod. Apr., 9, 2024.(Source: R.O.P.E.)
    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe could be in this area.

    Edward Harrod, 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

    Harrod is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight inches, 182 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

    He has several tattoos, including:

    • on his back- a Devils Head, Hearts, Knife, 'Mom' & 'Dad'
    • left calf- Flaming Skull
    • left forearm- 'Hard Times Don't Last' and 'Hard People Do'
    • right calf- Top Hat Skull
    • right forearm- 'Life'

    Edward Harrod is serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for robbery, theft under $5,000, flight from peace officer, operating a vehicle while prohibited, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of a narcotic.

    The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood.

    Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regard to his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

