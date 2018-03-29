Featured
Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to visit Barrie
Shimon Abrahams is shown in this photo provided by the Ontario Provincial Police.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 12:58PM EDT
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly breached his parole.
The warrant was issued for Shimon Abrahams on Thursday. Abrahams is currently serving a two year and four month sentence for possession of a firearm with ammunition and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The 37 year old is described as a black man, 5’11”, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Abrahams has a neck tattoo with the name “Avony” and a tattoo on his left forearm of praying hands.
Abrahams is known to visit Barrie, Toronto, and Kitchener-Waterloo.