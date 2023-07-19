Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Simcoe County

A federal offender known to frequent Simcoe County is wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad after skipping out on his statutory release orders.

Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, Joseph Camus is described as a Caucasian male, 40 years of age, five feet eight inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is currently serving a two-year, one-month sentence for two counts of break and enter, mischief, theft under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Camus is known to frequent the Orillia, St Catharines, the Niagara Falls areas.

Anyone who has information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.