Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who may be in the Midland or Penetanguishene area.

Officials say Chad Bannon is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

He is serving a two-year sentence for weapon-related offences.

Bannon is described as a white 40-year-old man, five-foot-nine, weighing 180lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and numerous tattoos including a cobra head on his chest, a clown face and Celtic cross on his left arm, a spider, Batman logo and an X-men logo on his upper back and an unfinished cow skull in the middle of his back.

He also has ‘Canadian’ on his lower back, a water/wave crest on his left arm, a globe with double arrows on his right arm and ‘THINK’ on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.