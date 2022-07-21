Canada's top mountain bikers compete in Simcoe County

Former Olympians and world champions are taking to the trails in Oro-Medonte starting July 21.

Regardless of their European race schedules, there is one event Canadian riders won’t miss, said Glenn Meeuwisse of Pulse Racing and event organizer of the Canadian Championship Cross-Country races from Thursday to Sunday.

“They all come home for these races,” Meeuwisse said.

Beginning Thursday evening, 160 mountain bikers will hit the trails at Hardwood Ski & Bike in various short-track one-kilometre-long races between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday have the significant events, where the top Canadian racers will test their mettle on the gruelling six-kilometre route they will traverse between three to six times in the timed 1.5-hour race.

There is no charge for tickets to the event, Meeuwisse said, adding spectators can choose to make a $5 donation to the Hardwood development cross-country ski team helping in the parking lot.

He expects about 2,000 people to attend the event and advises viewers to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable walking shoes so they can tour the course and meet riders in the pit area.

“It’s great for them to experience different parts of the event,” he said.

Race Schedule

Thurs., July 21 – Canadian XCC Championship Races

4 p.m. U17/Junior Women Short Track Challenge

4:45 p.m. U17/Junior Men Short Track Challenge

5:30 p.m. U23/Elite Women Short Track Championships

6:15 p.m. U23/Elite Men Short Track Championships

7 p.m. Awards Ceremony

Sat., July 23 – Canadian Cross Country MTB Championship Races

9 a.m. Master Expert Canadian Championships

9.a.m. Senior Expert Canadian Challenge

11 a.m. Cadet Expert, Junior Expert Men Canadian Championships

1 p.m. Elite, U23, Junior Expert, Cadet Expert Women Canadian Championships

3 p.m. Elite, U23 Men Canadian Championships

5 p.m. Awards Ceremony

Sun., July 24 Canadian Challenge Races/Canadian Team Relay Championship

8:30 a.m. U11/Squirt, U13/Peewee Youth Races

9:30 a.m. U15/U17/U19/Senior/Master Sport Women Races

11 a.m. U15/U17/U19 Sport Men Races

12:30 p.m. Senior/Master Sport Men Races

2:30 p.m. Team Relay, Canadian Championships/Canadian Challenge