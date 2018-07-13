

CTV Barrie





Some of Canada’s best golfers are in our region this week testing their skills at The Great Lakes Tour Collingwood Classic.

The 36-hole event was hosted by the Batteaux Creek Golf Club. The tour is to help up-and-coming players transition into the pros.

The tour president says “It’s a professional tour for a lot of young professionals and elite young amateurs to jump to the next level.”

Many local players were present including Richmond Hill’s Lucas Kim who finished first in this tournament and Shanty Bay’s Drew Nesbitt who tied for fifth.