Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Orillia
Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for the City of Orillia on Monday due to inclement weather and snow.
In a media release, the agency said delivery services would be suspended until conditions improved, noting the safety of its employees is a top priority.
Canada Post encourages customers to clear ice from walkways and driveways to allow safe access for mail carriers when service resumes.
An exact date for when mail delivery will resume is unclear.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of Simcoe County, including Orillia, with a significant winter storm expected to hit later this week.
Anyone with questions regarding mail delivery can contact Canada Post customer service online or by calling 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).
