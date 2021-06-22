ORO-MEDONTE, ONT. -- If you like the experience of camping, but also enjoy the comforts of a hotel, perhaps a staycation is in order at the Glen Oro Farm.

It is called glamping, a form of glamourous camping. Here, you can enjoy luxury boutique style stays on Luke Sedgewick's two-hundred acre family-owned horse farm.

There is plenty to do while you stay during the day. You can learn the tricks of farming and agriculture, pick your own vegetables to cook for dinner, try your hand at taming a horse or go for a hike along one of their many trails.

Sedgewick says the idea has been in the works since 2017. It just opened last year after a lot of hard work and completion of environmental studies.

"It didn't really take shape until 2017. I've always worked in hospitality, adventure tourism and luxury travel. We were able to figure out a way that we could incorporate that with the heritage, the horse element and farming in general. It’s agritourism here on the farm," Sedgewick explains.

The farm has ten units, some with a see-through ceiling to star-gaze. Others have basic hotel-like comforts like electricity and plumbing.

Glen Oro Farm calls it an eco retreat, it luxury camping that's eco-friendly and sustainable.

Sedgewick notes they are "trying to do everything as environmentally friendly as possible.”