Camphill joins Drysdale Tree Farm for Maple Weekend in April

Camphill Communities Ontario is teaming up with Drysdale's Tree Farm for a sugary event.

Maple Weekend takes place on April 2-3 and includes sugaring demonstrations, a sugar bush tour, horse-drawn wagon rides, maple taffy-making and a pancake breakfast featuring Camphill's maple syrup.

"We are super excited to partner with Drysdale's this year. They are so community-minded, and it was a great choice for us to work together," said Kathrine Killam, Camphill's community development officer.

Camphill serves children, youth and adults with developmental disabilities.

"We have a maple syrup social enterprise at Camphill, and it creates opportunities for adults to be leaders in small business," Killam said.

"So, we take any chance we have to showcase the hard work that they're doing and generate revenue that goes right back into the program, creating more opportunities."

Following last year's virtual maple event, this is the first time in person.

"The goal is to create community partnerships, get our name out there – who Camphill is and the amazing work we do," Killam said. "It helps we made friends with Drysdale's and support tourism in our community."

Andrew Drysdale of Drysdale's Tree Farm said the partnership is a great opportunity and looks forward to the weekend.

Camphill clients visited Drysdale's on Thursday to tap trees and prepare for next weekend.

"It's really exciting to partner with Camphill – they've got a long history," Drysdale said. "To have everyone be able to get together, be outside and experience how trees are tapped – I'm really looking forward to it."

The event takes place at Drysdale's Tree Farm on April 2 and 3 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Drysdale's Tree Farm is located at 6635 Simcoe County Road 56 in Egbert. Admission is $15 per person. Children aged two and under get in free.

Killam said more than 800 visitors are expected over the weekend. More information about the event can be found on the Camphill website.