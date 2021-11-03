Campaign hopes to raise awareness on human trafficking in Simcoe Muskoka
A human trafficking awareness trailer as part of a campaign launch (Image provided by Drivewise Canada)
BARRIE, ONT. -
A campaign has been launched to raise awareness about human trafficking in Simcoe Muskoka.
In collaboration with the Women's Trucking Federation of Canada, Drivewise Canada has begun a #KnowHumanTrafficking campaign to educate and raise awareness for those at-risk.
A trailer will be stationed outside the Drivewise location in Barrie's south end until 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivewise Canada will be offering a number of free learning modules to educate and raise awareness on human trafficking.
"Human trafficking is an escalating problem in Canada, Ontario, and Simcoe Muskoka region," the event description reads.
Visit their website for more information or to register for the event.
