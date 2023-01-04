Camp days at the museum

It's like a night at the museum on a weekday.

The Simcoe County Museum was hosting a slumber party for campers aged 6-12 on Wednesday during the Christmas break.

"It's a riot," said Forrest Patenaude, supervisor of education in charge of the 20-plus children who attended the Pajama camp.

Kids wore pyjamas, brought a favourite stuffy and made pillows and sleeping masks, he said.

"The majority of them are in the seven-to-nine age group and they're having a blast playing pyjama party," he said.

Thursday's camp event will focus on feathered and furry friends by exploring the wildlife in Simcoe County Forest and creating crafts from natural materials.

Finally, on Friday, the campers are invited to dream of the warm sun while building sand castles, sipping tropical drinks and playing away the last day of vacation at a virtual beach party.

The museum has been running camps since at least 2004, he said, adding each camp runs 10-4 p.m. and cost $35 per day with a museum membership and $40/day without.

The museum is open year-round, seven days a week.

Patenaude said Covid-19 wreaked havoc with the museum's schedule, but it's back on track to have its March and school professional activity days open for children's camps.

The outside heritage and display buildings are closed until May 1, but its five indoor galleries remain open year-round.

During the winter, the grounds have limited access, and the pathways are plowed but remain slightly snow-covered.