Calling Artists for Orangeville’s 2024 public art installations

Public art installations are all about location, location, location.

Orangeville is putting the call out for local artists to decorate two downtown utility boxes in its 2024 Call for Artists.

Launched in 2016, the Call for Artists program recognizes local artists, celebrates the town’s culture and history, and promotes Orangeville as an arts and culture hub for the region.

The annual arts event has helped Orangeville to steadily grow its collection of public art installations.

Currently, 34 utility boxes and 11 murals at locations throughout Orangeville beautify the community’s streets and public spaces.

“Orangeville is fortunate to have such a vibrant and creative group of artists in the area, reflective of the vibrant and diverse community we live and work in,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, chairperson of the Economic Development and Culture Committee.

“We are excited to showcase two more local artists as part of our ever-growing public art collection in the town,” Andrews said.

The two locations to be considered in this year’s competition include a utility box and a Hydro One transformer on First Street.

Again this year, Orangeville Hydro will be partnering with the town to expand the presence of artwork throughout the community. Three existing installations are displayed on hydro transformers and have been sponsored by Orangeville Hydro.

To be eligible, artists must reside in Dufferin County and be at least 18 years old. Designs should fit the character of Orangeville and may include themes of nature, local history or landmarks, or celebration of local arts and culture.

Art will be selected with consideration to scale, form, content, and design relative to the site.

Winning submissions will be selected by a jury, and those artists will receive $750 for their work.

The deadline for responses to the Call for Artists is Thursday, May 9 at 12 p.m. Complete details can be found here.