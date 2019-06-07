

CTV Barrie





After several calls from citizens reporting a suspected impaired driver on Highway 400 in Severn Township police arrested a female driver.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers say the callers reported that the vehicle hit several highway guardrails and kept going around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say a 33-year-old Wasauksing First Nations woman faces a charge of impaired driving.

Police say it’s thanks to the citizens who make these calls that help to keep our roads safe.