Police are investigating another phone scam, this time in the Tay Township area.

Police say a man is making phone calls asking for donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

OPP says the man falsely identifies himself as a member of the Tay Township Fire and Emergency Department before requesting financial donations, but the department says they are not doing any fundraising over the phone.

The fire department is only collecting funds at this time for the annual ‘Boot Drive’ which is being held in front of the Victoria Harbour Fire Station.

Police say it’s always wise to contact the organization directly if someone solicits for donations over the phone, online, or in person. The organization will confirm the validity of the request before any personal information is provided.

To report a phone scam call 1-888-495-8501.