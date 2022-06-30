Caller alerts police to suspected impaired driving in oncoming traffic

A call to 911 about a suspected drunk driver in York Region resulted in an impaired driving charge.

In a video posted by York Regional Police, the caller notes her concern with the vehicle ahead of her.

"He's going into oncoming traffic right now!" the caller said.

An officer pulled the vehicle over on Mactaggart Street in Nobleton and said the driver told him "he had trouble seeing at night, and was unfamiliar with the area."

The officer conducted a roadside breath test, which registered a fail.

"So you have been drinking alcohol. You just failed the roadside."

"Yeah," the driver answered.

"So you're now under arrest for impaired driving."

"Thanks to the caller who dialed 911 after watching him cross into oncoming lanes. Your call may have saved lives," York Regional Police posted about the incident to social media.