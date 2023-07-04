Call to police leads to impaired charges

A traffic complaint led the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service to charge a driver with impaired driving offences.

Neyaashiinigmiing officers received a call about a vehicle swerving all over Community Centre Road on Tuesday at 6:23 a.m. on the First Nation reserve an hour north of Owen Sound.

As a result of the investigation, a 57-year-old Neyaashiinigmiing driver was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Operation while impaired

Operation while prohibited

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.