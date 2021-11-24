Caledon OPP nab driver for travelling almost double the speed limit
OPP charge a driver for allegedly travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 (OPP/Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -
A driver is accused of stunt driving offences for travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit.
Caledon OPP say the motorist was travelling 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in Belfountain on Wednesday morning.
The driver faces stunt driving charges, including a 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.