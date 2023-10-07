Barrie

    • Caledon OPP investigating armed robbery at a residential home

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    Caledon OPP are investigating an armed robbery at a residential home that occurred early Saturday morning.

    Police say it happened shortly around 3 AM at a home on Woodland Court in the Town of Caledon.

    Police say three suspects forcefully entered the home and demanded several items while brandishing a firearm. Police say that property, including currency, electronics and jewellery, were stolen.

    No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

    The investigation is ongoing. OPP are asking anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact them or Crime Stoppers. 

