Caledon OPP investigating armed robbery at a residential home

Caledon OPP are investigating an armed robbery at a residential home that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened shortly around 3 AM at a home on Woodland Court in the Town of Caledon.

Police say three suspects forcefully entered the home and demanded several items while brandishing a firearm. Police say that property, including currency, electronics and jewellery, were stolen.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. OPP are asking anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.