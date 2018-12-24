

CTV Barrie





A 52-year-old Brampton man is facing a slew of charges after police say he left the scene of a crash in Bolton.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 50 and Downey Drive around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. One driver did not remain at the scene.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby plaza, with the driver asleep inside of it. The car’s front end was badly damaged in the crash.

The Brampton man was arrested and is facing several charges, including impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He allegedly had unsealed alcohol in his car, and refused to comply with a breath demand.

The suspect is expected to appear in Orangeville Court on January 10th.