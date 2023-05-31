Caledon fire recruiting more volunteer firefighters
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services requires more volunteer firefighters.
This month, it's launching a recruitment drive for those interested in joining the team.
Volunteer firefighters are responsible for responding to emergencies and non-emergencies, including fires, medical emergencies and vehicle collisions.
To be eligible, volunteers must be 18 years of age, have a valid G driver's license and live within eight kilometres of a Caledon fire station.
"We are looking for everyday residents who want to join our Caledon fire team. It doesn't matter what full-time career or profession you have, you can still volunteer to help your community," Fire Chief Dave Forfar said in a media release Wednesday.
"When you join our team, you are also gaining a family. You're learning more about your community, helping to keep your family and friends safe, and you receive valuable medical and fire training.
"These positions are also financially compensated for their time when responding to calls. I encourage anyone interested to attend an information session and find out more helping keep our community safe."
Those interested must attend one of three information sessions – Caledon East Community Complex at 1:30 p.m. June 14, Southfields Community Centre at 7 p.m. June 26 and Caledon East Community Complex at 7 p.m. July 12.
The application period opens on June 15. How to register and further details are found on the Caledon website.
