    • Caledon fail-to-remain crash leads police to fleeing Brampton driver

    A Brampton resident was charged with fail-to-remain offences after a collision in Caledon.

    Provincial police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Healey Road and Coleraine Drive shortly after noon Sunday.

    During the course of the investigation, officers were able to establish the person's identity of the fail-to-remain vehicle involved and located the driver of the motor vehicle.

    At that point, they determined the 24-year-old woman was impaired and she was charged with impaired driving offences and for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

    The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 1 to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver's vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver's licence suspended for 90 days.

