Caledon crash sends six men to hospital: one with serious injuries

An early-morning collision in Caledon has sent six men to hospital.

Police and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 10 and Old School Road at 6:16 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision: a Honda Civic and a pickup truck.

Both vehicles were in the ditch when police arrived.

Six males were injured: one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say all six were sent to the hospital.

Hwy 10 Northbound will remain closed between Highway 10 and Old School Road while the OPP investigates.