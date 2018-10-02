

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating after a cage containing four dead white rats was discovered in Severn Township.

The OSPCA says a resident found the cage with the deceased rats inside along the private CP railway trail at the corner of Anderson Line and Southern Road on Sunday.

They say the cage had blankets and towels inside; one was white with an old red fire truck embroidered on the bottom.

The OSPCA say they are treating the situation as “suspicious” and would like anyone with information to contact them at 310-SPCA (7722).