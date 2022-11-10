Cadets stand vigil on Remembrance Day eve

Barrie Cadets spent Thursday evening standing in vigil in honour of veterans past and present on the eve of Remembrance Day.

Members from the Barrie Cadet program, including air, sea, army and the Navy League Junior Cadet program, conducted a Remembrance Day Vigil Thursday. The cadets each took a one-hour shift, standing in silence around the Barrie cenotaph to show respect to all members who have served in the armed forces.

"The Cadets themselves actually feel a great sense of responsibility when they do this," says Captain Alan Willoughby. "It's not easy standing there for an hour, not moving, holding a rifle. It does cause pain; your feet hurt, your back hurts, but it just helps you feel more about what is happening and what tomorrow will signify for them when they are on parade."

The ceremony has been taking place for about 10 years. Thursday's gathering is the first time the ceremony has returned to its typical in-person format since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Willoughby says many Cadets develop such a reverence for the armed forces that they join themselves.

"The cadet program is based on familiarization with the Canadian Armed Forces though not a mandatory part of the Cadets to join the forces afterwards, but many Cadets do choose to join the forces after completing their time as cadets."

The vigil sees cadets stand in silence until midnight on Thursday before returning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Remembrance Day.