Close to 16-hundred cadets packed Base Borden on Thursday evening for their graduation.

The cadets completed their summer training at the Blackdown Cadet Training Centre.

Lieutenant Colonel Allan Boileau says the staff is just as excited as the cadets for graduation.

“We’re here for six weeks. We’re 24/7, and we’re dealing with young people, so they need our attention. Certainly, the staff works very hard, so we’re looking forward to a break,” he says, “but we’re really looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Blackdown is the country’s flagship training centre. Over the summer they train 25 to 27-hundred cadets.