Cable lines intentionally severed to multiple Owen Sound homes
Residents at multiple homes scrambled to entertain themselves after their tv cable and internet lines were mysteriously severed.
Owen Sound Police were called to the area of the 1000-1800 block of 3rd Avenue East and 2nd Avenue East early Sunday morning when residents woke to find interrupted services.
Police say the lines were "intentionally cut" between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Police are asking the public to determine if they have experienced similar circumstances and have confirmed tampering or damage with the outside cable lines to contact police to file a report at 519-376-1234 ext. 0.
"It is believed there are more victims who are affected and may be unaware of the damage," police stated in a release on Monday.
Any witnesses or persons with information are asked to contact the investigating Officer, Const. Chris Mahy or call 519-376-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
