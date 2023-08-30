Cab driver in Midland threatened with edged weapon: OPP

Police arrested a man accused of threatening a cab driver with an edged weapon in a Midland parking lot.

Provincial police say a 911 call on Saturday evening alerted officers to the situation in the Beer Store parking lot on Simcoe County Road 93.

Officers responded to the scene while police say its communication centre received a call about a suspicious man believed to be connected to the incident in the area of the Mountainview Mall.

Police found a tent set up in the bush area behind the mall and arrested a 57-year-old man of no fixed address.

They say he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers charged the accused with assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

He was held for a bail hearing.