A new survey released by the Canadian Automobile Association found that 1.9 million drivers in Ontario have gotten behind the wheel under the influence of marijuana.

The survey found that men between the ages of 25 and 34 were most commonly known to drive after smoking pot.

The poll also revealed 68 percent of people believe more motorists will drive high when recreational use of the drug becomes legal.

The federal government will legalize the use of cannabis on October 17.