C.O.P.E Service Dog hosting annual walk fundraiser

COPE service dog. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) COPE service dog. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver