

The Canadian Press





Police in Greater Sudbury are hailing a bystander for intervening in a random on-street knife attack on a woman and her baby.

They say the incident Monday afternoon left the 35-year-old woman in critical condition with a neck wound and the nine-month-old with multiple bruises.

The attacker and victims did not know each other.

Police say the bystander disarmed and pinned down the attacker until police arrived.

A 25-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and weapons offences.

Police say he needed hospital treatment for self-inflicted wounds.