BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews rushed to Balm Beach for reports bystanders pulled a swimmer from the water Monday evening.

According to the OPP a 24-year-old man was swimming with two others when he drifted about 200 metres away from shore.

The victim was dragged out of the water via a paddle board without vital signs before fire crews arrived and conducted CPR.

Paramedics continued to resuscitate the man on the way to a local hospital where he was met with an Ornge air ambulance and taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

With this unfortunate incident today, police are taking the time to remind the public of water safety.

Here are a few safety reminders to consider when enjoying the the final weekends of the season: