Bystanders pull man from water in Tiny Township
Balm Beach can be seen in Tiny Township, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews rushed to Balm Beach for reports bystanders pulled a swimmer from the water Monday evening.
According to the OPP a 24-year-old man was swimming with two others when he drifted about 200 metres away from shore.
The victim was dragged out of the water via a paddle board without vital signs before fire crews arrived and conducted CPR.
Paramedics continued to resuscitate the man on the way to a local hospital where he was met with an Ornge air ambulance and taken to a Toronto trauma centre.
With this unfortunate incident today, police are taking the time to remind the public of water safety.
Here are a few safety reminders to consider when enjoying the the final weekends of the season:
- Supervise children in and around water. Stay within arms' reach of children under five.
- Look before you jump. Spinal injuries are catastrophic - often resulting in paralysis. Enter the water feet first.
- Always swim with a buddy. Most drowning victims can swim. Learn lifesaving skills so you can save yourself and help to save a buddy.
- Wear a lifejacket or Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on a vessel or in the water.
- Alcohol and water do not mix. Don't drink and swim and do not operate a vessel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.