BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews rushed to Balm Beach for reports bystanders pulled a swimmer from the water Monday evening.

According to the OPP a 24-year-old man was swimming with two others when he drifted about 200 metres away from shore.

The victim was dragged out of the water via a paddle board without vital signs before fire crews arrived and conducted CPR.

Paramedics continued to resuscitate the man on the way to a local hospital where he was met with an Ornge air ambulance and taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

With this unfortunate incident today, police are taking the time to remind the public of water safety.

Here are a few safety reminders to consider when enjoying the the final weekends of the season:

  • Supervise children in and around water. Stay within arms' reach of children under five.
  • Look before you jump. Spinal injuries are catastrophic - often resulting in paralysis. Enter the water feet first.
  • Always swim with a buddy. Most drowning victims can swim. Learn lifesaving skills so you can save yourself and help to save a buddy.
  • Wear a lifejacket or Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on a vessel or in the water.
  • Alcohol and water do not mix. Don't drink and swim and do not operate a vessel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.