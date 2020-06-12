BARRIE -- York Regional Police are warning buyers to be aware of online scams after several victims believed they bought a puppy online.

Police say there have been multiple reports across York Region where people have lost thousands of dollars after they thought they had purchased an animal from a breeder in the U.S. from what they believed to be a legitimate website.

According to police, once the victims sent the initial payment, they were advised of additional costs. In some cases, they were told their puppy was sent to the wrong address and shipping payments needed to be paid, or the animal would be abandoned.

While multiple websites have been reported, including Fancypuppies.com, Alphapetmovers.com, and Globalshippers.com, police say there have been no consistencies in the breeds offered.

York Regional Police believe more victims have yet to come forward.