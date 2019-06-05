

Your morning cup of Joe could help a child in your community.

Today marks the one day of the year when every cent from hot coffee sales at Tim Hortons stores across the country will be donated to help to send a kid to camp.

Volunteers from all over, including some of our on-air personalities here at CTV Barrie, jump behind the counter to serve customers on Camp Day.

One store in Barrie had a little extra help from Canadian Boxer George Chuvalo, who fought the late, great Muhammad Ali. The heavy-weight champion was signing autographs and boxing gloves.

Canadian Boxer George Chuvalo and CTV Barrie's Candace Daniel

Tim Hortons Camp Day is the largest annual fundraiser for the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps that have helped make a difference for more than 275,000 children from lower income families in our communities.

The foundation supports children between the ages of 12 and 16. The unique, multi-year camp-based program helps these kids to learn leadership skills, resilience, and responsibility.