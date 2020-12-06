BARRIE, ONT. -- Toronto’s COVID-19 lockdown is helping a Simcoe County charity support people experiencing homelessness.

Redwood Park Communities set up a pop-up Christmas tree lot at 92 Davidson Street in Barrie Sunday afternoon.

The 1,200 trees for sale are a gift from Toronto area Ikea stores. Ikea couldn’t sell them since their stores aren’t considered essential and are closed under grey zone restrictions.

With trees going for $25 a pop, Redwood Park Communities stands to make $30,000 to fund its efforts to provide safe, supportive housing, as well as furnishing those spaces.

The tree lot will be open 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. You can reserve a tree online or pull up to buy.

Redwood is also offering an option to spread the holiday cheer and buy a tree for a family who can’t afford one.