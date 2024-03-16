Butterfly fundraiser looks to support local organizations in Barrie
In an effort to support local charities in Barrie, congregation members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church are bringing back their annual butterfly tree fundraiser.
"There is a huge need in Barrie, and we need to help those who are unfortunately unable to support themselves and need a helping hand," said Pamela Watt, President of the Women's Missionary Society, St. Andrew's Church.
The Butterfly Tree of Hope, now in its seventh year, includes a display in front of the Barrie church representing the number of people who have donated to the fundraiser.
A 10-dollar donation goes towards a paper butterfly, which will be displayed with a message of encouragement.
"They can do it in memory of someone, in hope for world peace or in support of someone going through health struggle," said Watt.
Watts says the program does not have a specific fundraising goal; however, she hopes to raise enough money to support hundreds of people struggling throughout the city.
"Butterflies bring hope and new life, so we hope that it will bring positivity to those who donate and those who will benefit from the donations to make a difference," said Watt.
In February 2023, the 180-year-old Presbyterian Church was severely damaged after an arson-related fire; with the church's future now uncertain, Watts says the fundraiser has given members of the congregation a sense of hope during what she calls an uncertain time.
"Unfortunately, due to the fire, we have had to take steps to change, and St. Andrews church is going through a lot, so doing this fundraiser will provide hope for everyone in the city of Barrie," Watts said.
The deadline to donate to the Butterfly Tree of Hope is April 8th, 2024.
