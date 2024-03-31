Busy Easter weekend so far for Collingwood OPP

The Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP detachment says its officers have issued 29 traffic offence notices and responded to 35 calls for service through early Sunday morning of Easter weekend.

Those traffic offences include an impaired operation offence and a WARN suspension.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a driver approached an officer asking for directions. While talking to the driver, the officer noticed an odour of alcohol on her breath and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

The driver, a 35-year-old female from Collingwood, was subsequently arrested and charged with operation while impaired (80 plus). Her licence was suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court at a later date.

Hours later, officers were dispatched to a collision in the parking lot of a Collingwood fast-food restaurant around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. It was reported that one of the drivers may have been impaired by alcohol.

Police administered a roadside alcohol screening test, which resulted in a WARN range suspension. The driver was served a three-day administrative driver's license suspension.

The Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP detachment adds that they have charged seven drivers with speed offences through early Sunday morning of Easter weekend.

The public is encouraged to call the OPP or dial 911 to report any suspicion of impaired driving.