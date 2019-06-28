

CTV Barrie





It’s going to be a busy weekend in Barrie with the Canadian Snowbirds preparing to soar over Kempenfelt Bay.

The high-flying act will take to the sky on Friday at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Last time the Snowbirds were in town we had over 40,000 people come and join us on the waterfront,” Karen Dubeau with the City of Barrie said.

Keep in mind, while the view may be better, there are no boats or watercraft are permitted in the water in the fly zone during the performances.

The Tiffin Marina’s boat launches are closed until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Also happening this weekend, the 46th annual Promenade Days as downtown businesses take their stores out onto Dunlop Street.

File image of Promenade Days on Dunlop Street in Barrie.

Dunlop will be closed to vehicular traffic from Mary Street to Mulcaster starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday until Monday at 8 p.m. Simcoe Street will also be closed between Bayfield Street and Mulcaster tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The city is expecting 60,000 people over the next few days. “This is one of the busiest weekends of the year for us,” said Matt McFarlane with Tourism Barrie. “It’s fantastic for tourism. The hotels are booked. All the Airbnb’s are booked.”

