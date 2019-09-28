When Dawn Owen, a local business owner, opened the front door of her Panache Spa and Hair Salon in Downtown Midland Saturday morning, she discovered the destructive vandalism.

“All of the plant pots had been destroyed, the sign was ripped off the wall by the front door, just an absolute mess,” said Owen,” (I) got very, very upset.”

A few doors down, another business was targeted.

“I’m sure a lot of people aren't reporting things,” said Sandy Powell with Nascent Naturals.

“I wasn't going to report this, so I think we should and make sure everyone is aware of what's been happening so we can keep an eye out.”

While the acts of vandalism are relatively minor, the Business Improvement Association says they add to a growing list of concerning incidents in the downtown.

On Tuesday, a Midland man was arrested and charged for his alleged connection with a series of break-ins at businesses in Midland over the past month.

Police say the incidents happened at Bestway Rental Store, Jake's Car Wash, McCarthy Shell, Bodyline Collision and Merrer Canada between August 27 and September 23.

BIA Chair Scott Campbell wants the town and police to focus on recommendations made by the community safety task force which was presented during the previous term of council.

He says more services are desperately needed.

“Food security, we need to focus on mental health outreach in the downtown, and we need to address some of the poverty issues,” says Campbell.

He says everybody who works downtown deserves to be safe, and right now, businesses owners don't feel that way.

“I feel really upset that this is happening in this day and age and I am frightened for my staff,” says Owen.

Currently the town does not have a community safety committee, but the BIA hopes one can be established as soon as possible.