With many families preparing to enjoy their Christmas dinner, one local farm is serving up organic turkeys that are growing in popularity.

Business is booming at Round The Bend Farm in King Township with the locally raised birds flying out the door.

Helen McGuire was the first person in a long list of those who picked up a fresh turkey at the organic market.

“There is a little bit of pressure,” she says. “22 people are coming for a sit-down dinner.”

One after another, customers picked up their pre-ordered turkeys that Tracy Simpson says are raised on the farm.

“They are antibiotic and growth hormone-free. We provide them greens throughout the season, kale and cabbages, which keeps them interested and active. They have access to fresh air and sunlight,” explains Tracy Simpson.

The turkeys cost a little more than those purchased at the grocery store, and customers claim they're worth every penny.

“I have been coming here for my turkeys for many years, and I think it’s special,” says customer Kelly Styles.

The farm market offers a selection of veggies grown on their grounds as well, making it possible to serve up an entirely locally-grown festive meal this holiday season.