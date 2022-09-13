Business accelerator workshops for women entrepreneurs

In a post-pandemic world, opening a small business is taking a giant leap of faith.

With a helping hand from the city of Orillia, female entrepreneurs can now get back on a level playing field with their male counterparts.

“Female entrepreneurs in our community have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 for a variety of reasons, including lack of affordable childcare, the continuing wage gap, and the demographics making up the hardest-hit sectors,” said Laura Thompson, senior manager of Orillia’s Business Development sector.

“This program seeks to support women as they navigate these challenges and work to successfully grow their business,” Thompson said.

The XcelerateHER program launches in Orillia on Sept. 13 with an event happening at a co-work space and innovation hub for entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses, and creatives.

In partnership with the city of Orillia, Georgian College’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre and Creative Nomad Studios are launching XcelerateHER, a business accelerator program for female-identifying business leaders this fall.

“The City of Orillia is pleased to support programs for local entrepreneurs. Whether starting, growing, or scaling a business, the XcelerateHER program has the potential to support a range of sectors here in the Orillia area,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

“Orillia is a welcoming, progressive city, with a wonderful business community, and this program provides a local opportunity for female business leaders to tap into customized business supports that address the unique barriers they may face in their industry.”

The XcelerateHER program will be coordinated through the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre at Georgian College in partnership with Sandbox, Small Business Enterprise Centre for Barrie, Simcoe County and Orillia, and Innisfil Accelerates.

It has already been successfully delivered in communities across Ontario.

The unique program supports female entrepreneurs through a four-pronged approach: skills development, networking opportunities, workshops and success stories. The eight-month program will feature a launch event, six-part series, peer groups, mentorship, and support.

The launch event will kick off a six-part series to support women in improving their business pitch, developing growth plans, tapping into industry mentors, and developing partnerships with like-minded entrepreneurs.

Space in the XcelerateHER program Orillia launch event on Sept. 13 is limited, and acceptance will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register for the launch event at xcelerateherorillia.eventbrite.ca.

For more information about the XcelerateHER program, contact the city of Orillia Business Development Division or 705-325-4900.