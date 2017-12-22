

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





With shoppers racing to find last-minute gifts Friday December 22 is anticipated to be the busiest shopping day of the year; according to data released by Interac.

Interac projects there could be as many as 25 million debit transactions across the country on Friday.

According to Interac's point-of-sale data, Canadians made over 24 million transactions and spent over $1.2 billion on Friday, December 23, 2016. This made it the busiest shopping day of last year, beating out the busiest day of the year prior by 19 percent in the total amount spent.

Results from an online survey commissioned by Interac found that 68 per cent of Canadians disliked crowded stores and malls the most when it came to holiday shopping.

The survey also survey found that 40 per cent of Canadians say feeling financial squeezed is another aspect they dislike most about the holiday season. Millennials are more likely to go into debt, with 34 per cent saying they expect to be in the red.

-With a report from CTV Barrie's Krista Sharpe