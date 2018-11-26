Construction on the new David Busby Centre at 88 Mulcaster Street in Barrie is still underway.

Crews are about two weeks behind schedule.

As previously reported, the building is undergoing a significant facelift including adding enough space for both day and night services. It will have room for 55 beds once it opens next month.

In the meantime, St. Andrew’s Church is open during the day offering soup and bread, and Collier Street Church is open at night to help get people off the streets and out of the cold.

The Busby Centre is still short of their overall fundraising goal of $888,000 for the new centre and its services. They are relying on community generosity to reach that goal.