In the giving spirit of the holiday, Barrie city council made a single decision on Monday evening that brought the audience to its feet.

Council unanimously voted in favour of giving the David Busby Centre a big boost of $200,000 to help the centre open its brand new facility on Mulcaster Street.

The shelter’s executive director made a presentation at city hall asking for help after their fundraising fell short of their goal, delaying the centre's opening.

“I’m still overwhelmed, still very humbled,” said Sarah Peddle, Executive Director. “Honestly, it’s just so amazing to see that city council got behind this project.”

Councillor Barry Ward said the cause is a worthy one. “It matches our strategic priorities that we just agreed on a week ago, which is for a safe and healthy community.”

Staff with the David Busby Centre hope to have the new facility open by the New Year.