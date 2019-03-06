

CTV Barrie





Riders who depend on Orillia Transit to travel to and from Orillia Square Mall will continue to receive service on that route until at least April 2020.

Council previously considered cutting bus service to the mall, which is located outside of city limits in Severn Township, but decided against the option at its Tuesday meeting.

Officials say the annual cost of running transit to the mall is $47,500. Historically, it was paid by the mall in its entirety, but costs will now be divided.

The mall and the Township of Severn will now each be responsible for $15,000, while the City of Orillia will foot a $17,500 bill.

“A partnership between the City, Severn and the mall to fund this service demonstrates good partnerships at work and I commend our neighbours for their contribution,” said Mayor Steve Clarke in a media release.

“I believe Orillia taxpayers should not be on the hook to pay completely for a service that goes outside of the City. We will continue to negotiate for long term stability of the service,” Clarke went on.

Council has also asked city staff to continue working with the mall’s management company and Severn Township to re-negotiate bus service to the mall beyond April 2020.