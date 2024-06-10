BARRIE
Barrie

    • Burlington man charged with stunt driving in Springwater Township

    An Ontario Provincial Police officer conducts radar in Simcoe County. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police officer conducts radar in Simcoe County. (Source: OPP)
    Police called a tow truck to haul away a man's vehicle after charging him with stunt driving along Highway 400 in Springwater Township.

    An officer with the Huronia West OPP detachment allegedly clocked the man's vehicle speeding 176 kilometres per hour in the 100 km/h zone on the highway, just south of Horseshoe Valley Road.

    The 20-year-old man from Burlington was also handed a 30-day licence suspension due to the offence.

    Motorists caught speeding 50 kilometres per hour or more in a posted 80 or higher zone receive an automatic stunt driving charge.

