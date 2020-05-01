BARRIE -- Two major music festivals that were scheduled to happen this summer at Burl's Creek have officially been cancelled.

"The health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff, partners, and community is always our highest priority,' states a media release on the cancellation on Friday.

Republic Live, the organizer for the Big Sky Festival and Boots and Hearts made the announcement because of the COVID-19 pandemic "remains a risk for all large-scale events."

Fans who purchased tickets for the Big Sky Festival through the official ticketing provider will receive an automatic refund.

Organizers say past purchasers will have first access to 2021 tickets and reserved camping spots before the general public.

Meanwhile, fans who purchased tickets for the popular country music festival, Boots and Hearts, can hold onto their tickets until next summer.

"We will be honouring all 2020 festivals passes for Boots 2021 on Aug 5-8 to ensure fans can secure their current 2020 prices along offering a credit for those who choose to hang on to their tickets," organizers stated in a release.

Boots & Hearts is one of the province's biggest music festivals, and the lineup this year included Eric Church, Dan + Shay and pop singer Alessia Cara.

Organizers say Church has already committed to headlining next year's edition of the festival.

The deadline to receive a refund for Boots and Hearts is at 11:59 p.m. on June 1.

After that date, tickets will be rolled over to next summer's festival.

To request a refund, click here.

With files from The Canadian Press