A bullet that shot through a family home in the Georgian Bluffs and disappeared, has finally been found, five years later.

On June 16, 2014, two adults and a child were home on Carney Street when they say they heard a loud 'popping' sound.

A short time later, the homeowners found wood splinters and debris in their master bedroom.

They investigated further and found a bullet hole in the exterior siding of the house.

Police were called and revealed a projective, believed to be a bullet, penetrated the exterior wall and passed through a total of three rooms on the second story.

No one was injured, but the actual bullet wasn't recovered until Monday, nearly five years after the incident.

The bullet was finally found inside a book that had been resting on a bookshelf all this time.

Police seized the item for examination.

Investigators have said they believed this to have been an isolated incident.